Ugandan World 800m champion Halima Nakaayi has been confirmed for the Monaco Diamond League meeting due August 14.

Nakaayi joins felllow countryman Joshua Cheptegei who was earlier listed by the organizers alongside Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan and Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas.

In a statement on the organizer’s website, Nakaayi was announced with pole vault superstar Mondo Duplantis, 2x World Champion Noah Lyles and 5000m runner Konstanze Klosterhalfen.

“After announcing the first four athletes of the 2020 Herculis EBS Meeting, on August 14th, we are happy to confirm four more athletes competing in Monaco this year,” read the communication.

Halima Nakaayi Credit: Facebook / IAAF World Athletics Club

“We’ll go high with pole vault superstar and new World Record holder Mondo Duplantis, and we’ll go fast on track with 2x World Champion in Doha Noah Lyles, 5000m European Indoor Record holder Konstanze Klosterhalfen, and 800m World Champion Halimah Nakaayi.”

Nakaayi will be looking to add to her 2019 Doha World Championships success after shocking the globe with an outstanding 1:58:04 – 800m performance.