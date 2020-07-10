Police Football Club have completed the signing of Eric Ssenjobe from KCCA FC.

The defender has signed a two-year contract at Police, with the option to extend for a further year.

Ssenjobe who can ably play as a left-back and also do well at center-half is seen as a replacement for Arafat Galiwango who is on his out to join URA FC according to reliable sources from all concerned parties.

Ssenjobe becomes the third player to be unveiled by the 2005 league champions in the window joining Tonny Mawejje and Mahmood Hassan who were also unveiled this week.

The Cops are strengthening their squad after narrowly surviving relegation last season when they finished 13th on the 16-team table.

Nevertheless, they are poised to lose key members from last season with reports indicating Andrew Samson Kigozi, Pius Kagwa, Galiwango, and Ben Ocen could all leave.