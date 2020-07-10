Fred Kajoba says he has a clear picture on how to improve Vipers squad as the team continues to get involved in transfer business.

The league champions have so far signed three players Ibrahim Oriti, Disan Galiwango and Jamil Kaliisa and far from finished in the business according to Kajoba who has been at the club since the start of the year.

“All our signings where agreed upon a couple of months ago after identifying the areas where we lacked and needed to recruit,” said Kajoba in an interview with the club website.

“It’s now six months since I came here therefore I have a clear picture on how best to improve this squad. I know the players to keep, the ones to send on loan and those to be released.”

The former Bright Stars and Simba coach also asserts that the Venoms have a strong squad but only needs balancing.

“We already have a strong squad but our target is to balance all departments to favourably compete on the various fronts. In that regard, key decisions are to be made in shaping the squad and we’re up to the task.”

Kajoba and his technical staff have reliably considered letting some players go with reports indicating that Allan Kayiwa, Dan Sserunkuma, Tito Okello, Abraham Ndugwa and Brian Nkuubi among others will leave Kitende.