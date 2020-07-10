Management of Kooki Ssaza football team has confirmed two more additions to their squad in preparation for the 2020 Masaza Cup football tournament.

These two added players are; David Okecho, a winger back and central defender Kenny Nshimirimana.

Whereas Okecho is a new recruit from Mawokota, Nshimirimana is retained having played at the Kooki last season.

Okecho is a wing back who is currently employed at Luweero based Kampala University Football Club in the Buganda Regional League.

Kenny Nshimirimana returns to Kooki for another year

Defender Nshimirimana is a Rwandese by nationality and currently plays at Lwanda Five Stars Football Club Rakai District.

The defender has previously played at Kisozi Seed S.S, Town View SS and Masajja United in Wakiso District,



At Kisozi Seed, Nshimirimana was under coach Godfrey Wasswa, assistant coach at Kooki.

This implies that it will be easier for him to quickly understand our philosophy and style so we welcome him and he is a good addition to the the team.

For us we shall continue building our team, and we are aware that the Masaza cup organizing committee are doing it’s best for the tournament to stand, so we don’t want to be caught an aware. ,Moses Kasendwa, Head of Managemen, Kook Ssaza

The two players aforementioned join other signings as Fred Akiiki Ategeka (Defender), Shamir Kimwero (holding midfielder), Latif Bbira (central defender) and aggressive striker Benjamin “Benja” Ssemango.

Kooki won the championship in 2006 and therefore seeks for their second title in as many years.

The tournament’s local organizing committee is uncertain however of the kick off date because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The kick-off of this championship, earlier set for June 2020 has been therefore delayed until a future date.

Players like Joseph Benson Ochaya, Yunus Sentamu, Joseph Owino, Faruku Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Yassar Mugerwa, Alex Kakuba and many others played in this tournament and are now household names in the country.

Masaza Cup Past Winners: