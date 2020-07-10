Police FC has confirmed their third signing as they continue to beef up their squad ahead of the 2020/2021 Uganda Premier League season.

The Cops have on Friday announced the arrival of defender Eric Ssenjobe after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Eric Ssenjobe wears a smile as he signs the contract (Photo by Police FC)

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Eric Ssenjobe from KCCA FC on a two year contract with an option to renew. He becomes our third signing of the window.” The club confirmed.

Ssenjobe who has plying his trade at KCCA FC joins Police FC in a bid to find more playing time after failing to command a starting slot at the former.

With reports indicating, Arafat Galiwango is on the verge of joining URA FC, Ssenjobe comes in as a direct replacement in the left-back position.

Police FC have made deliberate efforts to prepare for the upcoming season. First, the club tied down head coach Abdallah Mubiru to a new deal.

The club went ahead to appoint a new CEO before unveiling experienced midfielder Tonny Mawejje and defender Hassan Muhamood from Onduparaka FC.