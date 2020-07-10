Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League club has named Samuel Opio as their interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Opio is also the current club’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) and will serve the club in that capacity at a time there was a vaccum following the resignation of Jackson Osire last season.

He is expected to work alongside Cornelius Okiror to ensure that the club administrative activities are on a right truck.

The duo will handle the signing and releasing of players during this primary transfer window.

When the 2019/20 football season was abruptly ended in May 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Bukedea Town Council was fourth on the Elgon group log with 14 points off 11 matches, narrowly missing out on the play-off slot in the quest to qualify for the coveted Uganda Premier League.

Bukedea XI

For starters, the director of Bukedea Town Council is Agnes Mugena, a FUFA Executive Committee member.

Last season, Peter Onen came on board to take over the club mid-way the season.

The 2020/21 FUFA Big League season will kick off in late October 2020 should the health situation stabilize.