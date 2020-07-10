For the better part of this week, goalkeeper Tom Ikara has been frequenting the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) headquarters in Nakawa.

Following the conclusion of the talks including the contractual clauses, Ikara is destined to join the tax collectors and by next week, the final details will be done and dusted.

Now a free agent, Ikara who spent the previous season at Mbarara City Football Club in Western Uganda will definitely join Sam Ssimbwa’s coached club.

He is expected to join the four time Uganda Premier League champions goalkeeping department that already has Nafian “Legasson”Alionzi, teenager Samuel Mwaka and the recently acquired Michael Kagiri.

For starters, Kagiri was signed from Buganda regional side Kajjansi United in January 2020 after a promising performance with the lower tier outfit especially in the Uganda Cup match against Vipers at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

That said, either Mwaka or Kagiri could be loaned elsewhere to attain the much needed playing time.

For Ikara, he will bring life to the department with the healthy competitive spirit and a key addition given the undoubted quality he comes forth with and a rich vein of experience.

At KCCA, Ikara also played in the CAF Champions League and was part of the team that lifted the 2019 CECAFA inter-clubs cup.

Tom Ikara against Township Rollers in the CAF Champions League Credit: KCCA Media

The former KCCA and Kirinya Jinja SS (Busoga United) goalkeeper is well aware of the task at hand and the demands at a club of URA’s caliber.

An affluent game reader throughout the game situations, Ikara is also good at one against one scenes, aggressive, an excellent cross follower and often gives his side the command from the back-line.

He will push up Alionzi, Mwaka or Kagiri to get the best out of each goalkeeper.

Last season at Mbarara City, Ikara featured in 20 of the 25 premier league matches, keeping as many as 10 clean sheets as he conceded 17 goals.

The presence of Ikara in the goal posts pushed the well-rested Muhammed Ssekebba to get the best out of him.