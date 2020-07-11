Moments after penning a deal at Police Football Club, defender Hassan “Mood” Muhamood has openly expressed the desire to serve above self.

Muhamood signed a two year deal at the Cops since he has been a free agent.

I am so happy to join Police Football Club as a player. It is a new home and new challenges ahead but willing to do my best to see that I overcome them Hassan “Mood” Muhamood, Police Football Club Defender

Police Football Club chairman ASPP Asan Kasingye officially unveils Hassan Muhamood

In the same vein, the former Onduparaka central defender has also hinted on the key leads why he joined Police than any other club.

I love the Police Football Club style of play and I think it really fits me. I promise to give my best to see that the team achieves its goals and me as well Hassan “Mood” Muhamood, Police Football Club Defender

Defender Hassan “Mood” Muhammod passing the ball during his times at Onduparaka against Busoga United in Arua

Hassan Muhammod

For starters, Police FC remains one of the clubs in the top tier with an attractive style of play, often jealously possessing the ball from the backline before penetrating the opposition, posing all sorts of questions and provocations.

Muhamood’s arrival to the 2006 Uganda Premier League champions is expected to bolster their defence line that also has Henry Katongole with whom he played with at Express.

He joins veteran midfielder Tonny Mawejje and left back Eric Ssenjobe.

Police narrowly survived the relegation monster, ending in the 13th position by the time the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) ended the 2019/2020 season because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.