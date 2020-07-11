Uganda Cranes striker Joel Madondo has mutually terminated his employment contract at Moroccoan giants Wydad Casablanca Sports Club on Saturday, 11th July 2020.

“Yes. It is true I have mutually terminated the contract with Wydad Casablanca Sports Club. I am humbled for the time spent at the club.” Madondo confessed to Kawowo Sports from his Casablanca base.

Madondo, a CECEFA Senior Challenge winner in 2019 with Uganda Cranes had joined the Moroccoan side in January 2020 after being released from Busoga United Football Club.

However, after five matches with the North Africans, it has been a hell of life for the Ugandan, often crying of being neglected at his hotel residence without food, accumulated salary arrears and lately being denied access to training with the team as he could only train in isolation.

Joel Madondo against Somalia during the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Lugogo, Kampala Credit: John Batanudde

Now, Madondo is officially a free agent and will be weighing options before deciding his next destiny in life.

“It is very true that my client (Joel Madondo) has terminated the employment contract with Wydad Casablanca on mutual basis. What is on ground now is about returning home and having a little rest before the next step will be decided” Tushar Rupareila, Madondo’s intermediary disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Joel Madondo (left) holds his jersey with Busoga United FC players at the Mighty Arena in Jinja as he bid farewell in January 2020

With most airports on the African continent, including Morocco, still closed because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Madondo will stay in Casablanca until the airports are open.

Efforts to talk to Hon. John Alintuma Nsambu, Uganda’s Ambassador in the Magreb region countries (Tunisia, Morocco, Mauritania, Algeria) on how he could help intervene in Madondo’s repatriation were futile as he could not respond to his known telephone contacts.

Madondo joins the list of Ugandan footballers with failed stints in Morocco as Muhammed “Jaggarson” Shaban, Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma among others.