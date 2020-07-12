Uganda Premier League entity Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club has officially advertised the head coach position.

The development comes barely 48 hours after their former head coach Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka switched to the newly promoted Vipers Sports Club to work with long-time comrade Fred Kajoba Kisitu.

“Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club is looking for a head coach to take charge of the senior football team and reports to the board of directors” club website.

According to the job description, it is a full time job and the coach will be the overall head of the Soltilo Bright Stars Football club senior team.

He will be charged with taking decisions related to the management, training and participation in all friendly and official matches, and shall carry out necessary management and strategic planning for the club in respect to football matters. The head coach shall provide periodical reports to the board of directors and to oversee the development of the both the senior and youth team. Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club Statement

Responsibilities and duties:

The responsibilities and duties of the head coach shall be to manage the Soltilo Bright Stars senior team, direct and organize training programs as well as the matches.

The head coach shall be obliged to respect and implement contractual obligations as shall be agreed on, maintain records regarding team and individual performances.

He will be responsible for developing or maintaining the football philosophy for the senior and junior team (together with the Junior team coach), to scout, monitor and select players in the junior team and other leagues.

Qualifications:

The minimum requirement of a CAF B License or other Confederations’ equivalent, sufficient knowledge of African football or Past experience of handling a Ugandan football club in a technical capacity with Information Technology (IT) proficiency and the ability to communicate and make presentations in English.

Willing applicants shall be tasked to email the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on mathiasmugwanya@gmail.com by 12:00 noon on 25th July 2020

The application letter should be accompanied by cover letter, Curriculum Vitae (CV), relevant certificates, detailed season program for implementation with two referees who must be persons involved in football in Uganda or outside Uganda.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an oral interview.

By the time the league was abruptly called off because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Bright Stars was 12th on the 16 team log with 29 points off 25 matches played.