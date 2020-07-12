Utility Uganda Cranes player Dennis Iguma has returned to the Uganda Premier League and will play at 13 time UPL champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

Iguma was officially unveiled to the general public on Sunday night during KCCA FC’s live television show hosted on Sanyuka TV.

Dennis Iguma’s versatility and good experience will benefit KCCA Football Club

The versatile player who kick-started his career at Entebbe Young Football Academy before joining Kampala Kids League (KKL) is comfortable in most positions on the field of play from central defence, both flanks and in midfield departments.

Naturally a midfielder from his teen days in Entebbe, Iguma proved that he could be a perfect central defender and later a roving right back, even at the national team.

He has thus vowed to deliver to the best of his expectations after close to a year out following an operation.

KCCA is a big team. With that, the fans should expect the best from me. I feel comfortable when I play in central-defense, midfield, and left-back positions. Dennis Iguma, KCCA FC player

Denis Iguma during a Uganda Cranes game at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole Credit: John Batanudde

Iguma is thus expected to optimally utilize this opportunity as a stepping stone to return to the national team set up with CHAN 2021 finals looming.

He vowed to be exemplary to the young players on and off the field of play.

I am happy to be a KCCA FC player. I am going to contribute to the team. With my experience, I have to be an example to some of the players on and off the pitch. I am very excited to play in the Uganda Premier League. Denis Iguma, KCCA player

Since 2012, Iguma has been capped 61 times for the Uganda Cranes having played in a number of games for the country during AFCON and FIFA World qualification campaigns, one CHAN (2014) and Afcon (2017) final tournament apiece.

Denis Iguma takes on Egypt’s Tarek Hamed during AFCON 2017 in Gabon Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Besides close ball control, Iguma is a team player and leader, a fighter (with aggression) as well as an affluent passer of the ball with the overwhelming zeal to achieve at all times.

He joins other signings as striker Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, Italian midfielder Stefano Mazengo Loro and another midfield player Ashraf Mugume.

KCCA also agreed terms with Pius Obuya and striker Brian Aheebwa ahead of next season’s grueling campaign on the domestically and continentally in CAF Confederation Cup.

Who is Iguma?

Full Names: Dennis Iguma

Other name: Oduggudde

Nick-Name: Guma

Date of Birth: 10th February 1994

Place of Birth: Lunyo, Entebbe

Strong Foot: Right

Key Attributes: Good ball control, game reading and passing

Education: Airforce Primary School, Katabi (P1-P7), Old Kampala SS (O & A Level)

Academies: Entebbe Young Football Academy, Kampala Kids League (KKL)

Clubs: SC Villa (2009-2011), Sports Club Victoria University (2011-2014), Al Ahed, Lebanon (2014-2017), Al Nabcheet, Lebanon (2017), Kazma, Kuwait (2018-2019)

Major Tournaments: CHAN 2014 (South Africa), AFCON 2017 (Gabon)