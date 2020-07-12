Newly appointed head coach of Kyetume Football Club Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has already identified the potential people to be part of his back-room staff.



The former Uganda Cranes international will work with his trusted guns in Baker Kasule and Yusuf “Sheyi” Ssenyonjo.



This development comes at a time Mbabazi finalized with a largely successful brain storming meeting that involved the club’s first management that was also attended by manager-turned-technical director legend Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja.

Kyetume Football Club is building a formidable team and by next week, we shall have reached far with a common understanding and more details will emerge Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Kyetume Football Club head coach





Charles Livingstone Mbabazi Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

For starters, the Ssenyonjo – Kasule combo with Mbabazi is never strange for many who have witnessed the trio working together.



The three coaches have previously worked together at Mbarara City, Onduparaka and lately Wakiso Giants.



Virtually, this is one of the country’s best working partnerships among the coaches in Uganda, supplementing each other’s roles time over and again.



Whereas Mbabazi has mastered the art of organizing training programmes that can stretch for a month or so, Kasule is an affluent implementer whilst Ssenyonjo is a good goalkeeping coach.





Yusuf “Sheyi” Ssenyonjo during a training session at Wakiso Giants FC

Baker Kasule has been attached to Proline of late. He joins Kyetume as assistant coach

That stated, Alex Isabirye “”Trezquet” Musongola, David Katono “Mr fix it” Mutono and John Billy Lukoda will not be considered at Kyetume, at least for this coming 2020/21 season.



All the three Isabirye, Katono and Lukoda had the respective contracts expired with no intentions of renewal.

Last season, Kyetume, who are christened as “The Slaughters” completed the 2019/20 season in the 11th position with 30 points.

The season was ended abruptly because of the Coronavirus pandemic with Kyetume surving the axe during their debut season in top flight football.

Now Mbabazi and Mayanja are embarked on a mission possible to recruit good players ready to fight for the “Kyetume” badge.