Simba 4-1 Yanga

Simba SC moved inches closer to winning a league and cup double after thrashing rivals Yanga 4-1 in the Tanzania FA Cup at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Gerson Fraga, Clautus Chama, Luis Miquissone and Yassin while Salum scored for Young Africans.

The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the Msimbazi with Fraga scoring in the 21st minute before scoring three times in the second half.

Chama and Miquissone scored in the 50th and 52nd minute to put the score beyond the reach of their rivals.

Salum pulled one back for Yanga but substitute Yassin restored a three goal lead to emphatically earn Simba a deserved victory.

The Mainland League champions will now face lowly ranked Namugo FC in the finals with a double on cards.

Simba is home to Ugandan born Rwandese international Meddie Kagere who started on the bench.