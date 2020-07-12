URA FC goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian has paid tribute to Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru, describing him as the coach that shaped his career.

Alionzi played under Mubiru while at Kibuli SS and says he made him the person he is right now.

“He is the coach I have spent the most time under in my career,” Alionzi told WestNile TV in an exclusive interview.

“From S.2 to A level and he didn’t only develop me career-wise but also in academics and encouraged me to consider both school and football which is very important,” he added.

The custodian has played under Livingstone Mbabazi and Sam Ssimbwa and made a comparison of the two to Mubiru.

“Mubiru is a coach that develops a player, Mbabazi is a very tactical and modern tactician while Ssimbwa is one that makes you play to your potential whether you want or not.”

Goalkeepers are known to be very tall and big but that’s not the case with Alionzi who says he substitutes that with hard work and learning.

“I work hard, practice a lot and also try as much as possible to out-jump opponents regardless of my height.”

Alionzi is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the league and one of the few players in the division with a Bachelors.