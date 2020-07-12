After two seasons of near-misses on breaking into the playoff bracket, Miracle Eagles assembled a super team for the 2011 National Basketball League season.

Game greats Norman Blick and Stephen Omony were joined by the likes of Collin Mukiza, Richard Osano, Francis Tumusiime, Edwin Kateregga, Brian Ssentongo, Francis Kasekende, and Donald Blick in a bid to dethrone Power.

Having finished in fifth place the previous couple of seasons, Miracle broke into the top four and landed a playoff date with then defending champions Power to whom they had lost the opening game of the season 96-91.

The Eagles won the series-opening game but eventual champions Power sailed through to the finals.

In an interview with Basketball256, Norman Blick was tasked to explain what happened to the super team in the most crucial part of the season.

“Our manager pulled out when we had just reached the playoffs and it kind of disorganised everyone,” Blick said. “The allowances were not coming and everyone was demoralized. I wasn’t surprised when guys didn’t come back and the team was disbanded,” he added.

Richard Balemwa of Power drives past Stephen Omony of Miracle Eagles during a league at YMCA in 2011 Credit: John Batanudde

When asked why the two greats (him and Omony) couldn’t deliver the holy grail, Blick alluded to the fact that he and Omony are more or less the same.

“There’s a reason why people eat beans with posh, beans with rice [but] you cant take porridge with posho.

“Omony is not a bad guy to play with [but] I think at that moment we didn’t gel properly. Omo wanted to be Omo and I also on this side wanted to be me, so there was kind of a race to own the team. I had been used to doing that on all teams I had been and Omo had been doing the same on the other side but we tried to bond but maybe the time wasn’t enough to gel.”

Blick went ahead to say that all the team needed was to win one championship and they would have gone on to dominate.

“That team was very solid and i have a feeling if we had started winning, we were going to keep wining for may be another three years because it was a very good team.”