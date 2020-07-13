The decision to postpone the 2020 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSSA) games was long over-due.

In a year rugged by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that disrupted most programmes world over, postponements for most events was inevitable.

The 2020 edition of the FEASSSA games that was supposed to be hosted in Kakamega city, Kenya will not be held.

This bitter decision was taken during a video conference meeting for the member countries (Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan).

It is very difficult now to find out the return dates of schools in all the member states, so we found it right to cancel the games for this year and wait next year. The venues and the hosting country will remain the same. FEASSSA organizing Secretary Chris Mugisha

Justus Mugisha, president of FEASSSA

The COVID-19 pandemic affected Uganda National Secondary Schools games that had started in March were put on hold.

In 2019, these games were held in Arusha, Tanzania with team Uganda the overall winners.

The games involved are for either gender and they include; football, athletics, hockey, handball, basketball, swimming, badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis, netball (girls only) and rugby (boys only).