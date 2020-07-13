One of the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s) as regards the 2020 Masaza Cup concerns whether this tournament will be held or not.

The uncertainty definitely arises from the continued sports ban by the Central Government as the Coronavirus pandemic rages and attains ground.

Perhaps, the tournament’s local organizing committee (LOC) and the each of the 18 counties (Masazaa’s) have continued with behind the scenes preparations.

The LOC whose chairman is Hajji Sulaiman Ssejengo, a tried and tested football administrator has amended rules and regulations to ensure the smooth running of this annual championship with specific rules designed of late to check the Coronavirus spread.

“We remain optimistic that the tournament shall be held despite the challenges of the Coronavirus. We have urged the teams to present mechanism and show their preparations for this tournament” Ssejjengo attests.

Sulaiman Ssejjengo, the Chairman Masaza Cup Committee

Some of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) that the LOC has put in place include continued social distancing, emphasizing on hygienic measures as hand washing and regular wearing of masks, camping of team players and officials, suggesting closed door matches among others.

The Masaza Organizing Committee has also tasked the respective teams to show their readiness in how they will manage their players and officials, taming fans from accessing training and match day venues as well as ensuring healthy measures at all times.

Concerns of playing the games behind closed doors remain a subject of debate among the Masaza’s since their main source of revenue is from gate collections and politicians who inject in a lot of financial resources dwelling on the crowds in their respective places.

However, most teams have obliged and are willing to tame their respective crowds.

Gomba Ssaza is the tournament record winners with 4 titles to their name, won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

Previous Masaza Cup winners: