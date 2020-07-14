Uganda Cranes forward Farouk Miya netted a double as his side Konyaspor edged Turkish Super Lig leaders Basaksehir 4-3 on Monday night.

Miya scored goals of high quality in the first half, the first and third goal for Konyaspor, as the side continued with the fight against the drop.

The win lifted the Konyaspor to 14th on the table and a point above the red zone with two matches to end the season and head coach Bülent Korkmaz was happy with the overall performance.

“It was an extremely impressive first half on our behalf. In the second half, we knew that the opponent would come over to change the score. We defended accordingly but the score was 3-3 with the balls lost and a momentary concentration deficit.

“We scored the 4th goal. We defended and got a very, very important and vital victory. I congratulate my players for their struggle. We got an advantage. But we are not done yet. We have two more matches,” Korkmaz said after the match.

@FaroukMiya on the double as @konyaspor defeat Turkish League leaders Istanbul Başakşehir 4-3.



And what a double that was!! pic.twitter.com/RXLepolsTL — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) July 13, 2020

The coach stressed the importance of Miya, the team’s top scorer with eight goals.

“As I always say, Miya is an important player of this team. Today he played an impressive game and contributed to the score with 2 goals. The important thing is the success of the team and this happened today.”

Konyaspor still have to play Trabzonspor (away) and Alanyaspor at home to complete the season.