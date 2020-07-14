Following the withdraw of Cameroon from hosting the semi-finals and final of this year’s Caf Champions League, Tunisia and Egypt have availed themselves to host the competition.

Tunisia who also applied as hosts alongside Cameroon have the standard operating procedures required to host the games.

“When Caf first sent the call for countries to host the matches, we applied alongside Cameroon,” FTF spokesman Amine Mougou told BBC Sport Africa.

“It should be the standard procedure that we would be next in line, should Cameroon fall short on their commitments.

“We are prepared and willing to host the matches if we receive a request from Caf.

“The only thing left for us to do would be to coordinate with local authorities on organisational matters.”

On the other hand, Ashraf Sobhi, the Sports and Youth Minister also revealed on an interview on Time Sports TV Channel that Egypt can be good hosts for the tournament.

“I talked with Ashraf Sobhi, the sports and youth minister, who stressed Egypt’s readiness to host such a major event,” EFA member told Time Sports TV channel.

“We have already done for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the under-23’s.”

However, Egypt’s declaration to host the games will find resistance from Caf since two of their clubs; Zamalek and Al Ahly are in the competition.

Zamalek take on Raja Casablanca while Al Ahly also face Moroccan counterparts Wydad Casablanca.

The semi-finals have always been played on a two leg basis but due to the Covid19 pandemic, Caf decided one off just like the finals will be a one-off match on neutral territory for the first time ever.

The Caf executive committee decided that both the Champions League and Confederation Cup resume in September in a final four format and the semi-finals reduced to a single match.

The Confederation Cup matches will be played in Morocco.