Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan Mckinstry has lauded Farouk Miya’s goal scoring technique as his side – Konyanspor – condemned log leaders Istanbul Basaksehir 4-3 in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

Miya’s positioning was key to the forward’s two-goal performance, an aspect that Mckinstry highlighted as a learning point for young Ugandan number 10s.

Farouk Miya

In a series of tweets, Mckinstry explained why one of Miya’s goal was more than just “the few seconds around the finish”.

“A couple of excellent goals from @UgandaCranes @FaroukMiya last night. Very important though to see the ‘big picture’ and not only the great finish. Especially for his first effort. Decisions by Miya in build up were key to creating the goal scoring chance,” Mckinstry said.

“@FaroukMiya’s patience and movement in the early stages of the build-up play caused opposition defenders important problems and helped to create the space for him to have positive influence when he received the ball.

“Having set up the attacking opportunity for the team, @FaroukMiya’s timing & speed of movement entering the box were key in creating a goal scoring opportunity. There is so much more to this goal than the few seconds around the finish. Young Ugandan #10s should take notice.”

Miya’s brace took his personal tally at the club to 8 goals in the season.