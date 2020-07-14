Wakiso Giants have completed the signing of Pius Kagwa from Police Football Club to strengthen their attack.

The silky winger who is comfortable on both flanks joins the Purple Sharks on a three-year deal with an option to extend for a further year.

Kaggwa becomes the second signing for the side in the transfer window after midfielder Ibrahim Kasule.

“I am excited to be joining one of the best clubs in the country at the moment,” Kagwa said as quoted by the club website.

“I have had some great time at Police and would love to thank the management, former teammates and my coaches for turning me into the player I am today.

“There is still a lot to learn for me but am ready for the challenge and can’t wait to get started,” he added.

The former Synergy winger has quick feet and trickery and has a knack of scoring.