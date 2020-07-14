Turkey Super Lig: Konyaspor Kulübü 4-3 Istanbul Basaksehir

On form Farouk Miya scored two classic goals as Konyaspor recovered from a goal down to condemn log leaders Istanbul Basaksehir 4-3 during the Turkish Super Lig duel on Monday night under closed doors at the Konya Büyükşehir Belediye stadium in Konya city.

Both Miya’s goals were two brilliant strikes off his flying right foot, taking his personal tally at the club to 8 goals in the season.

Edwin Visca gave Istanbul Basaksehir the lead, converting a third minute penalty when ironically Miya handled the ball in the forbidden area.

Consquently, Miya was booked by referee Cuneyt Cakir. Against the run of play, Miya volleyed home in the 20th minute, thanks to Alper Uludag’s delivery from the left.

Team captain Omer Ali Sahiner gave Konyaspor the lead on the stroke of half time before Miya scored another classic goal to ensure a 3-1 half time lead.

Senegalse international Demba Ba scored Istanbul Basakshir’s second goal with 20 minutes to play and pile more pressure onto the hosts.

Four minutes later, defender Selim Ay replaced a weary Miya in a rather tactical move.

Eljero Elia from the Netherlands scored Istanbul Basakshir’s equalizer, making it 3 all with 12 minutes left on the mark.

There was one more piece of drama in the goal ladden match when Nejc Skubic, a roving right back from Slovakia scored in the 85th minute to lift Konyaspor to a memorable victory for the team coached by the legendary former Turkey’s captain Bülent “Büyük Kaptan” Korkmaz.

Christened as the Anatolian Eagle (Anadolu Kartalı), Konyaspor climbs to 14th with 33 points off 32 games played so far with two games to wind up the season.

Crucial final games:

There is virtually a small margin for error in the final two games for Konyaspor as the season comes to a tense climax.

The 1922 founded club travels to Trabzonspor this Saturday 18th July 2020 before completing the season at home against Alanyaspor the following Sunday 26th July 2020.