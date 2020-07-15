Management of Busoga United Football Club has quickly reacted to the news from a section of the media that they have parted way with their head coach Abbey Bogere “Capello” Kikomeko.

In a statement published via their official social media plat forms, Busoga United insists they are still with Kikomeko as they look forward the FUFA club’s Pro Agenda programme.

We wish to inform our fans, well-wishers, and the general public that Busoga United is proud of having Mr. Abbey Kikomeko Bogere as our head coach. News circulating information on social media about his replacement is false and misleading. We wish to inform our fans, well-wishers, and the general public that Busoga United is proud of having Mr. Abbey Kikomeko Bogere as our head coach. Circulating information on social media about his replacement is false and misleading. We need to make it clear that the management has absolute trust and confidence in the coach and so proud to have him. Busoga United is under no arrangements whatsoever with any coach, with due respect, regarding the replacement of our head coach. Busoga United Football Club Statement

Abbey Bogere “Capello” Kikomeko

The past fortnight has witnessed rumours that Busoga United may have a merger and therefore a new coach is being sought.

The club that finished fourth last season (2019/20) with 42 points off 25 matches has therefore assured their fans and stakeholders to disregard the information released.

We hereby call upon our fans and all stakeholders to treat such information with the absolute contempt it deserves. We also condemn acts of providing false and misleading information by very respected and credible sources thus encourage the respective media houses to always. seek first-hand information from the right sources. Busoga United Football Club Statement

Meanwhile, the FUFA club Pro Agenda for Busoga United is on for two days (Wednesday, 15th July 2020 and Thursday, 16th July 2020).