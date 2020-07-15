Express Football Club has completed the signing of four players, their first business in the window.

Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mahad Kakooza, Charles Musiige and Abel Eturude are the four players who have reliably put pen to paper at Wankulukuku.

The quartet have previously worked with coach Wasswa Bbosa and they have all been signed on his recommendation.

Lwesibabwa who worked with Bbosa at Express, SC Villa and Tooro United is, however, still a subject of speculation with BUL also reported to have signed the winger.

Kakooza played under Bbosa at Express and SC Villa, Abel Eturude (Villa) and Musiige (Tooro United) all reunite with Bbosa.

They become the first signings for the six time champions in the current transfer window and add to Isa Lumu, Arthur Kiggundu among others who signed for the Red Eagles in January when Bbosa replaced sacked George Ssimwogerere.

There are reports that the club could also sign their former skippers Steven Luswata and Ibrahim Sadam Juma as they look to have a strong squad for the forthcoming season.

Express finished the 2019/20 season 9th on the table with 31 points from 25 games.