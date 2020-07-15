Management of Uganda Premier League entity BUL Football Club has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Busoga Kingdom to use the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe.

In a communique released by Joseph Mutaka, the club’s communications and marketing manager, the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe will be home to the club dubbed as the “Eastern Giants” for the next five years.

BUL Football Club is glad to inform the general public that with effect from the forthcoming season 2020/21 will use Kyabazinga Stadium Bugembe as our new home.

An agreement was reached between Busoga Kingdom (in this context the landlords) and BUL FC (the occupants).

BUL FC will henceforth own the stadium for subsequent five years according to the club chairman Ronald Barente.

“The good news is that we have finalized with the signing of all the necessary documents and I can confidently confirm that Kyabazinga Stadium Bugembe is our new home of football effective this coming season.” noted Barente.

BUL now moves from FUFA Technical Center, Njeru from where they hosted their league matches last season.

Last season, BUL finished 6th with 36 points off 25 matches.

Another Jinja based club, Busoga United hosts their home matches at the Mighty Arena, inside Jinja Secondary School.