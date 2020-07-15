Wakiso Giants midfielder Muwadda Mawejje is set for a permanent transfer to Bright Stars Football Club when the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season kicks-off.

Muwadda spent the last half of the previous season at Bright Stars and had a significant impact at the Soltilo sponsored club.

He has since expressed the desire to secure a permanent move to Bright Stars, a club currently in the process of securing a head coach.

My parent club (Wakiso Giants) has been so supportive and cooperative in my career. I am humbled for the brick added to my football structure. The loan spell at Bright Stars awakened me up and had a lot of playing time. I would love to secure a permanent move to join them. Muwadda Mawejje, Midfielder

Muwadda Mawejje at Wakiso Giants (Credit: John Batanudde)

In the five games played, four of these were in the top flight league, winning three and losing one.

He scored once against Police Football Club with a man of the match performance when Bright Stars humbled Busoga United 3-0 at the Kavuma Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

The former Sports Club Victoria University, Soana (now Tooro United) and KCCA player is optimistic that Wakiso Giants will bless the move.

Muwadda Mawejje in action for Bugisu Province in the FUFA Drum Tournament

“I have had a good cordial relationship with Wakiso Giants management and I am positive, the permanent move to Bright Stars will be okayed as I continue with my successful journey as a footballer,” Muwadda anticipates.

Last year, Muwadda was very instrumental for Bugisu province during the second edition of the FUFA Drum.

Muwadda Mawejje shows off the man of the match plaque and cash in the FUFA Drum Tournament

Muwadda is a speedy winger with blistering pace that often troubles the opposition.

His sublime first touch on the ball often gives him the impetus before he engages the opponents with fast-paced dribbles, accurate passing and seldom, shooting at goal.

The new football season is tentatively earmarked for October 2020 should the Coronavirus situation improve for the better.