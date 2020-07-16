KCCA have confirmed that attacking midfielder Jackson Nunda has left the club.

The midfielder, arguably the most technically gifted in the league leaves the club after five years and alongside Muzamiru Mutyaba, they have been the longest-serving players at Lugogo among the current squad.

“Thank you for the 5️⃣ years of selfless service.

We wish you the best in the future,” KCCA FC revealed on their social media platforms.

Nunda joins Eric Ssenjobe who has also left the club and joined Police FC with more expected to officially leave in the near future.

There are reports linking Nunda, formerly at SC Villa, to four time champions URA FC.