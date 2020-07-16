Uganda Cranes midfielder Taddeo Lwanga has filed for termination of his contract with Tanta Sports Club contrary to earlier reports of being released.

Lwanga signed a three-year deal with the Egyptian side late last year after an impressive AFCON campaign but has gone seven months without pay which grants him a right to terminate his contract under the FIFA Regulations.

Through his management company, Yelo Management, Lwanga wrote to the club requesting for an amicable termination of his contract and payment of salary arrears as well as the sign-on bonus which was meant to be paid in January.

“We would like to remind you that these players live far away from their families and are unable to take care of themselves as well as their family however they work.

“This is the reason why we are asking you today to pay us just the rest of the signing bonus of the month of January as well as the unpaid salaries without taking into account the situation added by Covid-19,” reads the letter in part.

The midfielder made 11 appearances for Tanta across all competitions and provided one assist.

Another Uganda Cranes midfielder in the same country Khalid Aucho has also reportedly made clear an intent to terminate his contract with Misr-el-Makassa over nonpayment of salary.

The Egyptian Premier League is due to resume on August 6th