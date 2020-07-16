By winning the 2019/20 Burundi Premier League trophy, Le Messager Ngozi Football Club earned the rights to represent the country at the next season’s CAF Champions League.

Two Ugandans; Steven “Nesta” Mugisha and Allan Brian Kizza were part of the triumphant club.

Mugisha is humbled for the collective responsibility from all the teammates, technical team and the fans.

Steven Mugisha celebrates a goal at Le Messager Ngozi Football Club

He has since confessed that qualifying for the CAF Champions League is a dream come true as he continues to ascend the ladder.

“It is exciting that Le Messager Ngozi Football Club won the trophy with the effort of all people; management, players and fans. We are keen to play in the CAF Champions League.” Mugisha noted.

On match day 30, Le Messager Ngozi pipped Olympic Star 3-2 in a game that was interrupted by a swarm of bees for 15 minutes.

Eddie Museremu scored a brace and Abdul Amin Nomono added the other for Jimmy Ndayizeye’s coached side who were accorded a guard of honour prior to game kick off.

Meanwhile, Musongati Football Club, an entity owned by the country’s newly sworn in president, General Évariste Ndayishimiye won the Burundi President’s Cup and will thus represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.