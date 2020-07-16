Hardworking holding midfielder Swalik Bebe Ssegujja will stay at Mbarara City Football Club, at least for another two seasons.

That said, Ssegujja renewed his employment contract until 2022.

“I am humbled to be extending my contract by two years. Mbarara City Football Club is my home” Ssegujja who started 17 matches out of 25 games disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The player agreed to extend his employment contract at the Ankole Lions and arguably remains among the longest serving cluster since the FUFA Big League days.

Bebe Swalik Ssegujja celebrates after scoring against KCCA at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

He thus joins Ivory Coast born defender Soulymane Bamba, Jude Ssemugabi, Steven Othieno, Muhammad Ssekeba and Pisitis Barenge who have already committed their future to the club.

There was a growing fear that Ssegujja could depart the club when Sports Club Villa openly expressed interest to sign him on.

Mbarara City lost stylish winger Ibrahim Orit and it looks certain that Brian Aheebwa will not renew his employment contract.

Brian Ssenyondo’s coached club is preparing for the new 2020/21 season with the FUFA Club’s Pro Agenda successfully completed.