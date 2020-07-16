Uganda Cranes’ midfielder Taddeo Lwanga has been released by Egyptian outfit Tanta according to reports by Kingfut.

Lwanga alongside Mario Bernard from Gabon are the two foreign players that the club has decided to part ways with even before the current season comes to an end.

“Egyptian Premier League side Tanta SC have released Uganda international Taddeo Lwanga and Gabon’s Mario Bernard less than one season after signing the duo.” Confirmed Kingfut.

Lwanga joined Tanta SC from Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC at the start of last season.

Tadeo Lwanga

And despite the fact that the 2019/20 Egyptian Premier League season is about to resume after a long break due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, Tanta SC has already informed the aforementioned players about their future at the club.

The combative midfielder had registered just 11 appearances to his name during the short stint he has been with the club.

Ugandan players despite securing deals with clubs in North Africa have failed to make the cut and barely last beyond their initial contracts.

Tadeo Lwanga at AFCON 2019 in Egypt

There are already reports indicating Khalid Aucho is likely to cut ties with Misr El Makasa due to going months without pay.

In Morocco, Joel Madondo’s future at Wydad Casablanca is as good as done while there’s no guarantee whether Patrick Kaddu who was sent out on loan to Ismaily SC in January will be retained by his parent club, RS Berkene in Morocco.

Lwanga featured for Vipers SC, SC Villa and Express FC all in Uganda before moving to Tanta SC.