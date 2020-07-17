Percy Tau has confirmed he will be leaving reigning Belgium champions Club Brugge.

The South African international has been on loan at the club from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

In a statement on his twitter account, the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker thanked the players, technical staff and fans at the club but didn’t reveal his next destination.

“I’d like to take this moment to say, thank you to the players, technical team, entire staff and supporters for a successful loan spell.

@ClubBrugge. I thank you”.

In his spell in Belgium, Tau played 30 games, scored four goals and registered eight assists helping the club to reach the group stages of the UEFA Champions League and also clinch the domestic title.

Tau is still contracted to Brighton and Hove Albion and it remains to be seen whether he will be recalled for the new season.