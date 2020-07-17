Jackson Nunda, a curious case of ‘what if’ transpires when reminiscing on a career that promised so much, but effectively fell off the wheels due to injuries.

It is easy to forget that Nunda has been at Lugogo for the past five years given his injury hit career.

The former SC Villa player has left the club and reports link him to URA but before then, let’s revisit the games that KCCA faithful will forever reminisce the left footed ‘magician’.

Hopefully at his next destination, injuries stay away to rekindle the fear he struck on defenders when he opened his box of tricks at KCCA.

November 2018: SC Villa 2-3 KCCA – Namboole

Jackson Nunda celebrates with teammates after heading winner against SC Villa at Namboole Credit: KCCA FC Media

KCCA headed into the game as favourites but where stunned when the Blues took the lead through Albert Mugisa.

Timothy Awany and an own goal from Manko Kaweesa put the Kasasiro on top before Bashir Mutanda level at the death of half time.

Nunda came off the bench to head the winner that granted the visitors all three points at Namboole.

November 10, 2019: Police 2-3 KCCA – Lugogo

Godfrey Kateregga (Police) keeps KCCA’s Nunda in check

Without most of their key players who were on national duty with Uganda Cranes in a regional tour, KCCA looked destined for defeat against Lugogo rivals Police.

Ben Ocen scored early on to give the Cops a deserved lead before Nunda equalised with a sublime finish.

Pius Kaggwa restored Police’s lead but again, Nunda put KCCA level before Erisa Ssekisambu won it for the 13-time champions.

September 19, 2017: KCCA 4-1 Onduparaka – Lugogo

Jackson Nunda scores the sublime goal against Onduparaka Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

It could probably rank as the most memorable game for Nunda in the famous Yellow Jersey.

Onduparaka have suffered enough embarrassment at Lugogo with some humiliating score lines but Nunda’s goal forever stands out – could be the finest strike ever at Lugogo.

Nunda received a ball from Patrick Kaddu on the edge of the 18 yard area, his first touch saw him enter the area, second touch left defender Norman Saddam for dead and the third dug the advancing Ondu goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato into the turf before he turned the ball to his weak right foot and slotted home in an empty net – all happening in seconds.

The whole crowd at Lugogo including the neutrals and away fans were left in awe and nearly everyone celebrated the magic strike.

July 2, 2017: KCCA 3-1 FUS Rabat – Lugogo

The soft spoken magician started in a midfield of five alongside debutant Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Isaac Muleme and Julius Poloto.

He last just an hour of the game after doing his magic but what stands out is that it was his first game in over a year after sitting out with an injury.

March 31, 2016: SC Villa 0-1 KCCA – Nakivubo

With former Arsenal and Nigerian star Nwankwo Kanu in the stands, Nunda did what he does best in the defunct inaugural StarTimes Cup.

Herman Wasswa could have won the game for Kasasiro but its Nunda that stole the headline.

Kanu, after the game was asked to name a player that impressed him the most and guess who he picked – Nunda.

July 18, 2018: Esperance 3-2 KCCA, Tunis

Jackson Nunda celebrates with teammates his goal against Esperance Credit: KCCA FC Media

The Tunisian side didn’t expect a worse start than they experienced in front of their fans in this one.

Jackson Nunda caused the side all sorts of problems scoring and assisting Shaban to give KCCA a shock 2-0 lead that was later relinquished.