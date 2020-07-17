Upon being officially unveiled as the new head coach of West Nile based entity Onduparaka Football Club, Vialli Bainomugisha, 43, exclaimed; “God is good”.

As earlier reported by Kawowo Sports, the CAF “B” licenced tactician will serve at the Catarpillars for three years.

“Thanks for trusting me with this big office. God is good!” Bainomugisha noted.

A free agent after serving to perfection and completing his tenure at Kigezi Home Boyz, a FUFA Big League entity, Bainomugisha is expected to handle the “Onduparaka project”.

Calm, hands-on and intelligent, this vastly knowledgeable as well as experienced tactician has in the past also handled Lweza (FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League), Kisubi United (Buganda Region), Water (FUFA Big League), Mbarara City (Uganda Premier League) and lately second tier Kigezi Home Boyz in Kabale.

Although the details of Bainomugisha’s back room staff remain scanty at large, Kawowo Sports has established that former Uganda Cranes international Simeon Masaba will carryon as assistant coach.

The trainer and goalkeeping coaching slots unconfirmed as of now.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Bainomugisha Vialli as our new Head Coach. The 43 year-old CAF B&C Coach has provided leadership and promotion to different clubs across Uganda and possesses an International sports connection certificate.. Onduparaka Footall Club Statement

Since his hey playing days as a footballer right from power house school Kibuli SS, Bainomugisha has over the years built a reputation for preaching possessive but purposeful football.

Vialli Bainomugisha on duty at Mbarara City Football Club Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

His sophisticated training methodologies, vast research techniques, winning mentality, man-management skills and never say die altitude has often elevated him above the bare minimum.

Of late, he is also the current technical director at Buwekula Ssaza in the famous Airtel sponsored Masaza championship, a three month’s tournament.

At Onduparaka, his immediate task at hand will will him assemble a formidable team with recruitment of players in a bid to build a competitive team.

Last season, Onduparaka completed the season in 8th position with 31 points.