Ashraf ‘Fadiga’ Mugume says he is ready to fight for playing time at KCCA despite a tough battle for places at Lugogo.

The highly rated young box-to- box midfielder joined the Kasasiro on a four year contract in a free transfer after ending his time at Vipers SC.

“I am not putting myself in a hierarchy. I say to myself, I am not the best yet, but I’m going to do everything to improve,” Mugume told Monitor Sport.

Mugume announced his arrival while at Police where he played on loan from Vipers SC in the 2018/19 season.

Ashraf Mugume wheels off in celebration after scoring against Busoga United FC last season (PHOTOGRAPHY: Mugabi Arts)

He was recalled at Kitende but remained unused making just two appearances in the first round before he opted to leave the champions in January for another loan spell which never materialised until he was signed by KCCA in this window.

“I felt so deeply about leaving Police FC. It is one of the best places to be. I have to say I am proud of it and especially coach Abdallah Mubiru. They believed in me when no one else would.”

The midfielder is already looking at next season and believes he will fit well in Mike Mutebi’s side’s philosophy.

“I can fit in their style of play. They believe in young talents and I am here to do my best.”

Mugume is one of four signings made by KCCA so far in the window along with Denis Iguma, Charles Lwanga and Italian Lloro Mazengo.