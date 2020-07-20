Bugerere Ssaza team signed yet another player, Fahad Aniku, a winger who last season played at Mawokota.

Aniku is currently a player of Lugazi Municipal Council, a former student at St Mary’s SS Kitende.

Bugerere has now moved an extra mile to sign a number of players as as Paul Mbazira (Edgars Youth), Ronald Senkayi (Black Stars), Umar Luswabi (renewed contract), defender Dube Kato (Bweyogerere), goalkeepers Arafat Otim and Ashraf Lubega (Edgars).

The team’s technical wing led by head coach Henry Kabugo continues with the scouting process as they recruit more players on board.

Kabugo is assisted by Andrew Ssali and goalkeeping coach Joseph Mayor Babigumira, among others.

The Masaza Cup tournament had been earlier ear-marked to kick off in June 2020 but pushed ahead to October because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament’s local organizing committee has suggested that the games will be held behind closed doors as a mitigation tool.

This championship that is played by all the 18 counties (Masaza Cup) was first played in the 1950’s before taking a long break, only to return in 2004.

This championship has a magnetic appeal and has won over admirers for the ability to attract as many crowds as possible.

Gomba holds the record for most trophies won since the restoration of this tournament in 2014.

Christened as the Lions, Gomba has won this annual championship in 2004, 2007, 2014 and lately 2017.

Airtel Uganda Limited is the main sponsor of this annual championship.

Past Winners