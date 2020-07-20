Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has on Monday confirmed payment of prize money worth 128 million shillings to clubs for the 2019/20 season.

FUFA revealed via their Twitter Account that a total of 128M has been remitted to the 16 clubs that played in the 2019/20 season with each receiving according to the position they finished the season.

“FUFA has paid 128M as prize money for the clubs that competed in the 2019/20 UPL. The money is distributed among all the 16 teams.” Confirmed FUFA.

It should be noted that the current figure (128M) was introduced in 2018, after a big improvement from the meager 20M that was availed and only for the champion.

This therefore means that Vipers SC who were crowned champions after the league was ended with five games to play due to the outbreak of COVID-19 have received 60M.

Second placed KCCA FC, earned 20M, SC Villa who finished third bagged 9.6M while Busoga United FC and URA FC who finished fourth and fifth received 7M and 5M respectively.

Below is a breakdown of each of the 16 team earned: