Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact have confirmed the signing of Ugandan defender Mustafa Kizza.

The left back joins the club on a two year deal from KCCA but will remain at Lugogo on loan until December because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the clubs will have an option to fly him to US in case situation normalizes.

L’Impact fait l’acquisition du défenseur latéral et international ougandais @kizza_mustafa du club KCCA FC >>> https://t.co/9j1hXaJj3k



Acquisition of the Uganda international full-back Mustafa Kizza from KCCA FC >>> https://t.co/5YurBECjU2#IMFC pic.twitter.com/B0N1lIxCua — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) July 20, 2020

“We are really happy to acquire one of the best young players from Uganda,” said the Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard on the club website.

“Mustafa Kizza is a modern attacking left-back with great crossing abilities and huge potential. He is good on free-kicks and his height will also help on set pieces.”

Kizza has been at KCCA for the past three years and has grown into one of the best in his position in recent years scoring goals and assisting many.

Facts about Montreal Impact (Compiled by Football 256)

The Montreal Impact is a Canadian professional soccer team based in Montreal, Quebec. The Impact competes as a member of the Eastern Conference in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The team began to play in 2012 as an expansion team of the league, being the league’s third Canadian club and replaced the North American Soccer League team of the same name.

In 2015, the Impact became the second MLS club, and first Canadian club, to advance to the final of the CONCACAF Champions League, in its current name since 2008, where they finished runners-up in the two-game aggregate goal series against Club América.

The Impact won the Canadian Championship in 2013, 2014 and 2019. The club plays its home games at Saputo Stadium.

Mustafa Kizza at glance

Position: Defender

Height: 6’1 ”

Birthdate: September 3, 1999

Birthplace: Kibuli, Uganda

Nationality: Uganda

Last club: KCCA FC

Acquisition date: August 12, 2020