Burkina Faso striker Arisitide Bance has on Tuesday announced retirement from International football, putting an end to a 17-year career with the national team.

The forward who currently plays with AC Horoya in Guinea confirmed his retirement via his official Facebook page.

“I had the honor of being received by His Excellency Mr. Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Faso,” Bance’s statement started.



“As the first captain of the national stallion team, I wanted to show him my gratitude for all he does for Burkinabè football. I also took advantage of these moments to officially announce to him my intention to end my international career, the end of my adventure with the Burkina stallions and definitively give him my lucky number “15”.”

“It was a pride for me to wear the colors of the national team. We had rough and good times. We vibrated together two (2) beautiful CAN, that of 2013 and 2017 crowned by 2 medals, silver and bronze. Moments that will forever be the best of my life.”

Bance has been a key player for the Stallions playing 97 times, scoring 24 goals. He was also part of Burkina Faso’s team that played the final of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations but lost to Nigeria.

Clubs Bance has played for

Stade d’Abidjan – 2000

Athletic Adjame -2001

RFC Daoukro – 2002

Santos Burkina – 2002-2003

Lokeren – 2003-2006

Metalurh Donetsk -2006-2008

Germinal Beerschot (Loan) – 2007-2008

Kickers Offenbach (Loan) – 2008

Mainz 05- 2008-2010

Al-Ahli Dubai – 2010-2012

Umm Salal (Loan) – 2011

Samsunspor (Loan) – 2011

FC Augusburg – 2012-2014

Fortuna Dusseldorf – 2013-2014

HJK Helsinki – 2014

Irtysh Pavlodar -2015

Chippa United – 2015-2016

Riga -2017

ASEC Mimiosas – 2016- 2017

Al Masry – 2017-2018

US des Forces Armees – 2019

Horoya AC – 2019 –