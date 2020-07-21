Burkina Faso striker Arisitide Bance has on Tuesday announced retirement from International football, putting an end to a 17-year career with the national team.
The forward who currently plays with AC Horoya in Guinea confirmed his retirement via his official Facebook page.
“I had the honor of being received by His Excellency Mr. Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Faso,” Bance’s statement started.
“As the first captain of the national stallion team, I wanted to show him my gratitude for all he does for Burkinabè football. I also took advantage of these moments to officially announce to him my intention to end my international career, the end of my adventure with the Burkina stallions and definitively give him my lucky number “15”.”
“It was a pride for me to wear the colors of the national team. We had rough and good times. We vibrated together two (2) beautiful CAN, that of 2013 and 2017 crowned by 2 medals, silver and bronze. Moments that will forever be the best of my life.”
Bance has been a key player for the Stallions playing 97 times, scoring 24 goals. He was also part of Burkina Faso’s team that played the final of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations but lost to Nigeria.
Clubs Bance has played for
Stade d’Abidjan – 2000
Athletic Adjame -2001
RFC Daoukro – 2002
Santos Burkina – 2002-2003
Lokeren – 2003-2006
Metalurh Donetsk -2006-2008
Germinal Beerschot (Loan) – 2007-2008
Kickers Offenbach (Loan) – 2008
Mainz 05- 2008-2010
Al-Ahli Dubai – 2010-2012
Umm Salal (Loan) – 2011
Samsunspor (Loan) – 2011
FC Augusburg – 2012-2014
Fortuna Dusseldorf – 2013-2014
HJK Helsinki – 2014
Irtysh Pavlodar -2015
Chippa United – 2015-2016
Riga -2017
ASEC Mimiosas – 2016- 2017
Al Masry – 2017-2018
US des Forces Armees – 2019
Horoya AC – 2019 –