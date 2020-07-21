Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has dismissed the petitions filed by Ndejje University and Saviors Football Clubs protesting the abrupt end of the football season because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The development was confirmed on Tuesday, 21st July 2020 via the federation official social media platforms.

FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel upholds decision by Executive on Big League 2019/2020 season. FUFA Statement

The decision means that the two promoted clubs that finished top of the Rwenzori and Elgon groups; Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) are promoted to the Uganda Premier League for the 2020/21 season.

So UPDF and MYDA qualify automatically to the Uganda Premier League. The petitions by Ndejje Football Club and Saviors Football Club have been dismissed. FUFA Statement

Ndejje University FC players in action Credit: Ndejje University FC/ Twitter

The decision means that Ndejje University will be engaged in the play off and will face Kiboga Young.

Kitara will square up with Kataka in their other duel to determine the third team that sportingly qualify to the 1st division season 2020/2021 shall be played before the kick-off of the season 2020/2021.

Relegation:

Kansai Plascon Football Club, New Villa Football Club, Dove Football Club (Rwenzori) and Saviours Football Club, Light Secondary School Football Club, Katwe United Football Club (Elgon) sportingly qualify for their respective regional leagues for the season 2020/2021.

Meanwhile, Vipers remain 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League Champions.