Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has updated the list of player intermediaries who are officially registered to conduct business on behalf of their clients.

The list has six people as of Tuesday, 21st July 2020.

Among the approved intermediaries include;Tushar Ruparelia, Geofrey Ssolo Kayemba, Herbert Ella Angura, Anthony Akera, Alex Ndiwalana and Conrad Roy Ndawula Mulindwa.

How to acquire an intermediary license:

There are two steps well stipulated on how someone can acquire the FUFA player’s intermediary licence.

The first step involves training after filling the application form with proof of payment for the application fees, a Uganda Certificate of Education (or equivalent), football education certificate recognized by FUFA, copy of National Identity Card and a Curriculum Vitae (CV).

The successful applicants then have to undertake the examinations with a 75 percent pass mark before applying for the intermediary license.

Fees:

The training fees are determined depending on a particular time and space, the application fee is Shs 100,000, Shs 1,000,000 for license fees and the renewal of license is Shs 1,000,000.

All the monies are payable through the official FUFA bank account.

Full List of Players’ Intermediaries (As of Tuesday, 21st July 2020):

