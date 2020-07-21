Towering holding midfielder Joshua Lubwama is humbled by the words of encouragement from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) manager Mike Hilary Mutebi.

Lubwama, who is christened as the “Tallest Muganda” for his enviable height paid a courtesy visit to Mutebi for a rare counseling session.

The free agent midfielder was flanked by aspiring member of parliament for Katikamu South Denis Ssekabira.

“It is humbling to share time with a great manager as Mike Mutebi. He is a good coach who also wishes the best for players with words of counseling and encouragement” Lubwama who is also baptized Letti, remarked.

Joshua Lubwama in action for BUL Football Club

Lubwama defined the odds to resume football business after close to a year out with injury.

Upon return, BUL loaned him to FUFA Big League outfit Ndejje University Football Club towards the end of the 2019/20 season, playing five games for the Lions.

“Coach Mike (Mutebi) thought I had quit football. He was delighted to know that I resumed playing and wishes me the best” Lubwama adds.

Key of Lubwama’s attributes include distant shooting and set piece execution over all ranges.

Lubwama turned down the opportunity to play at BUL Football Club again as he seeks greener pastures.

“The right time will arrive for my next destiny but I am already engaged in talks with three clubs in the Uganda Premier League” Lubwama speaks of his future.

A graduate from Makerere University, Lubwama had a break through moment where he was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the famous University Football League (UFL) during 2015 and 2016.

He was top scorer in 2015 during the UFL tournament with seven goals and the overall outstanding sports personality of the year at Makerere University for two consecutive years (2015 and 2016).

Besides the set piece expertise, Lubwama is a gallant passer of the ball, team player and often tackles well to win back possession.