Mustafa Kizza can’t wait to work under France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry at Montreal Impact.

The left back signed a two year contract with the Major League side (MLS) on Monday and was formally announced by the club before they revealed he will be loaned back to KCCA until December due to COVID19 pandemic.

“Everybody I grew up with adored Thierry Henry and he was a role model to many young players,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“I was old enough to understand football and I can vividly remember him scoring nice goals for Arsenal.”

“I am so happy for the opportunity to play under a great legend like Thierry henry and that is a great motivation for me to become the best I can in football because I will learn a lot from him.”

Kizza will join Mike Azira as another Ugandan in MLS and Ibra Sekagya who is part of the New York Red Bull’s coaching staff.