Uganda Premier League outfit Bright Stars FC is in search of a new head coach to fill the void left by Paul Kiwanuka who moved to champions Vipers SC.

Kiwanuka was on Monday unveiled at St.Mary’s Stadium as the assistant to Fred Kajjoba. This is a reunion of two people that formerly worked together at Bright Stars FC.

Since Kiwanuka’s resignation at the start of this month, the club went on a search for a replacement calling for applications.

A reliable source has told Kawowo Sports that Bright Stars FC has received an overwhelming number, with about 120 coaches applying for the job.

“The number of applicants keeps growing by the day. The list has now grown to up to 120 coaches,” confirmed the source that preferred anonymity.

The source further confirms that list has a legion of foreign coaches including a Japanese,

“Most of them are foreign coaches. Some are of Spanish and Portuguese background, there are Britons and there is also a Japanese coach.”

This website has learnt that the Japanese tactician is called Kenichi Yatsuhashi who is not new to Africa, having had a spell in West Africa.

The 51-year old coach worked with Ghana’s Hearts of Oak in 2015 and Ifeanyi Ubah FC (Nigeria) in 2016.

His recent coaching job was with Lonestar Kashmir in I-League Division 2 (India) where he was appointed on 28th December 2018.

Yatsuhashi has also worked with the Japanese Football Association (JFA) as a dispatched coach on the development assistance program for Asia and assistant coach in the U16 category at Aspire Academy in Qatar.

The other notable applicant is English former footballer Daniel John Webb who has formerly served as a first-team coach at Leyton Orient.

Locally, the source reveals that there are several coaches that have applied for the same job, including the self-proclaimed football Messiah, Allan Kabonge.

Kabonge has made a name for promoting teams to the Uganda Premier League. Some of these include Aarum Roses, Onduparaka FC, Masavu FC, and Paidha Black Angles among others.