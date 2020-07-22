Police FC winger Johnson Odong has signed a new two year contract with the Cops.

The attacking midfielder who can also play as a forward has been at Police for the past two seasons after joining lower division side, Kibuli.

Johnson Odong has extended his stay with us for the next 2 years.



Thank you for your loyalty. #WeAreCops pic.twitter.com/3Bgz71jkpP — Uganda Police Football Club (@UgPoliceFC) July 22, 2020

Odong’s decision to stay at Police will be good news to the Cops faithful after the club lost winger Pius Kaggwa to Wakiso Giants.

Johnson Odong Credit: John Batanudde

He becomes the second player to renew allegiance with Abdallah Mubiru coached side after midfielder Yusuf Ssozi who also signed a two year contract on Monday.

The club has also signed experienced Ugandan international Tonny Mawejje, defenders Eric Ssenjobe and Muhamood Hassan from KCCA and Onduparaka respectively.