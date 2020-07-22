Police FC winger Johnson Odong has signed a new two year contract with the Cops.
The attacking midfielder who can also play as a forward has been at Police for the past two seasons after joining lower division side, Kibuli.
Odong’s decision to stay at Police will be good news to the Cops faithful after the club lost winger Pius Kaggwa to Wakiso Giants.
He becomes the second player to renew allegiance with Abdallah Mubiru coached side after midfielder Yusuf Ssozi who also signed a two year contract on Monday.
The club has also signed experienced Ugandan international Tonny Mawejje, defenders Eric Ssenjobe and Muhamood Hassan from KCCA and Onduparaka respectively.