The Confederation of African Football (CAF) through its disciplinary Board has fined giants TP Mazembe of DR Congo and Raja Casablanca (Morocco).

The two were fined $ 10,000 each for the violence in their quarter final clash in the Caf Champions League in Lubumbashi on March 7, 2020.

Raja were found guilty of their players inciting the hosts’ spectators while TP Mazembe were punished for failure to control their security.

Below is the FULL ruling:

Following a preliminary decision, the CAF Disciplinary Board met on Tuesday, 21 July 2020, via video-conference to discuss incidents from the Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 quarter final second leg between TP Mazembe (DR Congo) v Raja Club Athletic (Morocco) held on Saturday (7 March 2020) in Lubumbashi:

Decision

Following presentations by the General Secretary of Raja Club Athletic, Anis Mahmoud and player #15 Iliass Hadad, the Disciplinary Board decided as follows;