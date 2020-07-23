Women’s football across the world is making bold steps towards development and the future seems to even bear better.

From the World football governing body, FIFA down to it’s Confederations and Member Associations, there are deliberate efforts to take women’s football to another level.

At the start of the year, FIFA launched a strategic plan for 2020-2023 named ‘Making Football truly global,’ and one of the key pillars was to develop and modernize women’s football.

It is upon this background that CAF has on Thursday also unveiled a strategic plan for Women’s football for the next four years.

The plan is tailor-made to taking into consideration peculiarities of the continent with a commitment to develop women’s football at all levels to new heights.



With the slogan #ItsTimeItsNow, the strategy represents the new identity for the women’s game and will serve as a reference for the promotion and development of the sport across the continent, and as a guide to success for Member Associations and other stakeholders.

According to CAF, the strategy is built on five main priorities namely Development, Competitions, Marketing & Promotion, Professionalization & Leadership and Social impact.

Ahmad Ahmad, the CAF President believes this is a bold and clear roadmap that will improve the quality of Women’s football on the continent.

“Today is historic day for women’s football in Africa. The launch of the CAF Women’s Football Strategy is in line with our commitment to give hope to the youth across the continent and to develop women’s football at all levels. It sets out a clear roadmap for specific actions which will revolutionize women’s football. My gratitude goes out to the key stakeholders and experts who took part in putting together this strategic document, which is the beginning of many things to come. He said as quoted by the CAF website.

Just last month, the CAF Congress took a decision to put in place a continental-club competition (CAF Women’s Champions League) that is expected to start next year.