The future of 2020 National Basketball League season may be uncertain but JKL Dolphins star guard John Balwigaire is raring to go.

Balwigaire joined the Dolphins at the start of the year as the side did a shakeup of their playing and coaching staff in a bid to dethrone City Oilers.

“I chose JKL because we both share the same vision on where we want to take the game of basketball in Uganda. I believed in their philosophy and the plan that they had for the season and I completely bought in,” Balwigaire said during a quick chat with the club’s media team.

The key member of the Silverbacks that took the country to the 2015 FIBA Afrobasket had been with Dolphins for a couple of weeks and involved with the team (on the sideline) during the UCU Invitational tournament in March before sporting activities were halted due to Coronavirus.

John Balwigaire during the UCU Invitation Credit: Franklin Kaweru

The combo guard is confident JKL Dolphins can go all the way and claim their first title if everything falls in place.

“We were in the middle of camp once corona and covid hit [and] unfortunately we were separated but once we get together, I’m confident in our ability to come and together and make this work for us to have a good season.

“I’m a relentless competitor, someone who is committed to excellence and someone who is committed to winning.

“I think we can go extremely far, our goal is to win it. Once the season begins, whenever that is, and we are able to continue to improve and get better each and everyday, I think we have as good a chance as anybody. I’m extremely excited to be on board.”

Whenever Balwigaire trained or played on the tarmac of YMCA Court six years ago, being the first time on a hard surface his knees would at times swell but says facilities are really not an issue for him.

“The facilities were the last of my concerns when I chose to come here. I am a hooper, so just let me know the time and place.

“The quality of basketball in Uganda is just as good as everywhere else in Africa. There are some great clubs in this league and I’m excited to get out and compete against these guys.”