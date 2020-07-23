The management of Kooki Ssaza football team has announced the capture of winger Anthony Ssekidde.

Ssekidde is a licenced player at Super Cubs Football Club in the Kampala Regional league.

He is christened as “Mascherano” after the Argentine professional footballer Javier Alejandro Mascherano who currently plays for Argentine Primera División club Estudiantes de La Plata.

Upon signing a one year deal at Kooki, Ssekidde expressed gratitude upon joining the 2006 Masaza Cup champions.

I am humbled to join Kooki Ssaza team and I will work with a lot of effort together with my teammates to ensure we win silverware.

Other Kooki signings:

Kooki also finalized with David Okecho, a winger back, Sande Matovu, Rwandese born central defender Kenny Nshimirimana, Fred Akiiki Ategeka (Defender), Shamir Kimwero (holding midfielder), Latif Bbira (central defender) and aggressive striker Benjamin “Benja” Ssemango.

Anthony Ssekidde pens the contract flanked by the team manager Moses Kasendwa Matovu

Kooki won the championship in 2006 and therefore seeks for their second title in as many years.

The tournament’s local organizing committee is uncertain however of the kick off date because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The kick-off of this championship, earlier set for June 2020 has been therefore delayed until a future date.

Players like Farouk Miya, Moses Waiswa, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Yunus Sentamu, Joseph Owino, Kezironi Kizito, Yassar Mugerwa, Alex Kakuba and many others played in this tournament and are now household names in the country.

Masaza Cup Past Winners: