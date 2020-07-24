The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Summer Series tips off on Saturday, July 25 with the league’s seven teams convening in St. Catharines, Ontario for a 26-game competition that ends August 9.

Robinson Opong and the Saskatchewan Rattlers have been getting ready for the competition and the Ugandan shooting guard is excited by the versatility of the group.

“After practicing with this group of guys for the past few days, I can definitely tell that we have a very versatile group.

“We have guys that can defend multiple positions, we have natural shot makers so I think we are going to be a very good team to watch play,” Opong said.

Versatility is Key.



Uganda National Team Member, @RobinsonOpong stopped by to help the Rattlers Republic Stay Connected during @SaskTel @CEBLeague Summer Series Training Camp.#FearTheFang x #OurGame pic.twitter.com/2FKh7nF9ju — Saskatchewan Rattlers (@SASK_Rattlers) July 23, 2020

The Rattlers will get the series underway against Niagara River Lions on Sunday and face Fraser Valley Bandits on Tuesday.